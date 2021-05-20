LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas eatery SkinnyFATS announced Thursday that it has raised its hourly wage to $20 for all open positions.
The pay bump is in response to a surge in customer demand, according to a news release.
According to the company, current openings include:
- Dishwasher
- Line Cook
- Cashier/Server
- Prep Cook
Interested applicants can apply online through SkinnyFATS’ career page. Eligible candidates will be contacted directly by a staff member from the SkinnyFATS team, the release states.
The eatery notes that it "promotes from within and is always looking for talented and dedicated individuals who are seeking out long-term growth within the restaurant industry."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.