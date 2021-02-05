LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Construction jobs in Las Vegas are available for anyone who needs a job.
According to a survey from the National Association of Homebuilders, 76% of builders are having trouble finding workers willing to report to construction sites.
Up to 11,000 single-family homes are expected to be built this year in Las Vegas but the lack of skilled workers could keep that from happening.
“We’re incredibly concerned that as prices continue to rise, material prices and even workforce shortages, which drive the cost of labor up, that gets passed on to consumers and we could for sure see the unfortunate circumstance where Nevadans will get priced out of the market as other folks continue to move into the valley and buy up that already limited supply,” said Amanda Moss, senior director of government affairs for the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association.
The average pay for a skilled worker is $24 to $26 per hour.
Experience is preferred, but not necessary to join the construction industry, Moss said.
The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association will bring applicants up to speed using an in-house training program called SNHBA Learn. The program is online and free.
“The great part of the construction industry is that we don’t have a barrier to entry or have any pre-requisite, traditional path to get into the industry,” said Moss.
