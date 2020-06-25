BOULDER CITY, NV (FOX5) -- Six residents and four employees at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home have tested positive for COVID-19 as of June 25.
All COVID-19 positive residents are in isolation and the staff members are self-quarantined at home.
“Mirroring what is occurring statewide as Nevada begins to reopen, we are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 positive test results at Southern Nevada State Veterans Home,” said NDVS Director Kat Miller.
Last week, all residents and staff were tested when lab results for a resident suspected to have COVID-19 came back as positive for COVID-19. Currently, those who tested positive are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.
Access to the home remains limited to team members and vendors only and drive-thru visitation requires interested parties to call ahead to 702-332-6736 for details. Additionally, anyone entering the building is required to undergo screening and team members are required to be tested prior to entry.
