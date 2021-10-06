LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Six Flags Magic Mountain and Universal Studios Hollywood will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result in order to enter the theme parks on select days.
According to LA County's Public Health order, beginning on Oct. 7, all persons ages 12 and older must present proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of visit, prior to entry to the theme park.
As noted by Universal Studios, persons ages 18+ must also show any photo ID. Full COVID-19 vaccination means that two weeks have passed since receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (e.g., Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) or since receipt of a single-dose vaccine (e.g., Johnson and Johnson [J&J]/Janssen), the park states.
Regardless of vaccination status, both theme parks note that face coverings are required to be worn at all times, both indoors and outdoors.
The mandate applies to select days based on theme park attendance.
Six Flags advises checking the park hours and schedule for affected days: sixflags.com/magicmountain/plan-your-visit/park-operating-schedule
At Six Flags, guests will be able to upload their vaccination information to the CLEAR app.
For more information on Universal Studios' guidance, visit: universalstudioshollywood.com/web/en/us/plan-your-visit/operations-safety-updates
