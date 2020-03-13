(FOX5) -- Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced that it will also temporarily close due to coronavirus.
"Six Flags Magic Mountain has temporarily suspended operations until the end of March, at which time we will re-evaluate the situation," the theme park shared in a statement on Twitter.
"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority."
officials said that guests seeking information about a previously scheduled visit to the Santa Clarita, California park should go to sixflags.com/magicmountain/olan-your-visit/coronavirus-update.
