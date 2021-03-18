LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thrill seekers, rejoice! Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday announced it will reopen on April 1.
According to a news release, the theme park will open to members and passholders on April 1 and 2, and to the general public on April 3.
A spokesperson for the park confirmed that the reopening is only for California residents.
Officials note that in accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, Six Flags Magic Mountain will operate at reduced attendance levels utilizing a new reservation system.
“Six Flags Magic Mountain is the undisputed Thrill Capital of the World, and we are excited to get our park open and our world-class collection of coasters running again,” said Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Park President Don McCoy. “Our team is eager to return to work and entertain our guests in a safe environment, providing the much-needed fun and escape we have all missed this past year. I am also looking forward to seeing guests come out and experience West Coast Racers, our newest racing coaster that was only open briefly in 2020.”
As part of the reservation system, Six Flags has established attendance caps that are in accordance with current state guidelines to allow for proper social distancing.
According to the news release, all members, season pass holders and all guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Guests who need single day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.
The park provided the following protocols for the safe operation of rides:
- Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all ride queue lines;
- Handrails, ride units, and restraints will be regularly sanitized throughout the day;
- Riders on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions will be physically distanced in accordance with state guidelines; and
- Masks must remain on while experiencing a ride or attraction.
Six Flags also detailed health screenings for guests and team members:
- Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry;
- Advanced security screening technology will allow for touchless bag checks;
- Individuals will be required to acknowledge and abide by the company’s health policies, which prohibits park entry if guests have recently been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;
- Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day; and
- Disposable masks will be available at Guest Relations, and reusable masks will be available for purchase at in-park retail locations.
For more information, visit: sixflags.com/magicmountain/plan-your-visit/coronavirus-update
