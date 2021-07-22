LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Bacerra, made his way to southern Nevada on Thursday to discuss the Federal Emergency Management Agency's latest efforts in the region.
FEMA surge teams were sent to the Las Vegas area last week to help combat a recent spike in COVID cases and hospitalizations. Today, Secretary Becerra and Governor Steve Sisolak toured the Clark County Fire Department, where FEMA has been coordinating its response.
They said that FEMA's surge teams will continue to assist local vaccine and mitigation efforts for as long as possible and urged people to get the shot.
"Every time you do a pop-up site, it works. Every time you have a chance to go to that place of worship, it works. I just suggested we go to In-N-Out Burger places. There's a line of people there, maybe we'll have some success. We'll try anything," Becerra said.
As of Thursday, 43% of Nevadans have been fully vaccinated. With vaccination rates slowing down, Governor Sisolak said part of the response is battling misinformation.
"I had a young group of people that told me that they thought that we were injecting them with magnets or computer chips or something...I do my best to try and convince them that it's not true. And there are some that are going to believe that, just like there are some people that believe the Earth is flat. We need to take care of those that understand that the vaccine can save their lives," said Sisolak.
There are currently over 200 pop-up vaccine clinics in the Las Vegas area. For more information on where to get the vaccine, click here.
