PFIZER

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

 (Gov. Sisolak/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Monday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted that the state had received its first COVID-19 vaccine doses and his team was ready to begin the distribution process.

A timeline for distribution was unknown Monday morning.

"Hope is on the horizon, but we must remain vigilant. Wear your mask, wash your hands & keep your distance," Sisolak said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.