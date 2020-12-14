LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Monday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted that the state had received its first COVID-19 vaccine doses and his team was ready to begin the distribution process.
A timeline for distribution was unknown Monday morning.
"Hope is on the horizon, but we must remain vigilant. Wear your mask, wash your hands & keep your distance," Sisolak said.
I am so glad to see the first doses of the @pfizer vaccine arrived in Nevada today. Our team is ready to begin the distribution process. Hope is on the horizon, but we must remain vigilant. Wear your mask, wash your hands & keep your distance. pic.twitter.com/sZiXwYnzfY— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 14, 2020
