LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed an emergency regulation to require all state employees who work beside vulnerable populations in health care settings or state-run facilities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The move comes after the Nevada State Board of Health (BOH) voted 4-0 last week to mandate vaccines in such settings, particularly in Nevada prisons where coronavirus cases have seen a surge.
Proof of vaccination will be required beginning Nov. 1.
"I am grateful to the Board of Health for passing an emergency regulation to require State staff who work with vulnerable populations in certain settings provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations by November 1," Sisolak said in a statement. "I also want to thank the Medical Advisory Team for providing this policy recommendation and for the staff at DPBH for developing the proposal heard at the meeting."
Sisolak's Medical Advisory Team also made the recommendation after reviewing the vaccination status of various populations.
According to a news release, the regulation will be effective for 120 days and must undergo "a more rigorous public process" before permanent implementation is to occur.
This order follows President Joe Biden's recent federal vaccine requirement to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
