LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a new option for masking at large venue events in the state during a Monday afternoon press conference.
Under a new directive, some large venues are permitted to drop masking requirements at large indoor events if, and only if, everyone in attendance is vaccinated.
"If a large event venue choose to require vaccination proof, those that are fully vaccinated may take their mask off. Partially-vaccinated (people) can attend, but must wear a mask," Sisolak said during the news conference.
This applies to indoor venues with more than 4,000 seats. The governor said venues must develop plans to indicate who is vaccinated and who is not.
Sisolak hopes by giving this new option to large venues, it will inspire more Nevadans to get vaccinated to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and serious hospitalization.
However, venues can still opt to require attendees to mask up, despite the new guidance.
