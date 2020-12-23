LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak urged residents and visitors to stay safe through the holidays on Wednesday.
According to Sisolak's office, the spike in COVID-19 trends after Thanksgiving are starting to recede, and he says that going into the Christmas and New Year's holiday, it's important to stay vigilant.
“While we are working towards large-scale vaccination distribution, we must remain vigilant,” said Sisolak on December 23. “So as you discuss whether to take the risk and gather together in the coming days, I ask you to consider the nurses, doctors, and first responders who will be working shifts on Christmas to keep us safe. The actions we take will impact them directly. Hospitals are crowded and healthcare workers are asking for our help. Let’s make safe choices to protect them and show them we have their backs.”
Sisolak urged virtual visits, gatherings only with household members, and at most, limiting gatherings to groups of no more than 10 from two households.
The governor also urged Nevadans to continue to wear a mask, social distance and wash hands thoroughly.
