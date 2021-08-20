COVID-19 vaccinations generic

People receive COVID-19 vaccinations at a Medi-Vaxx Program of the San Fernando Valley pop up clinic at the Montague Charter Academy in Arleta, Monday, August 2, 2021.

 (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More Nevadans are rolling up their sleeves and getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

Gov. Sisolak on Friday announced that more than 50% of eligible Nevadans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The governor added that more than 60% have initiated the vaccine, meaning they've received the first dose.

To find a vaccination site near you, visit: covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution/

