LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More Nevadans are rolling up their sleeves and getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.
Gov. Sisolak on Friday announced that more than 50% of eligible Nevadans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The governor added that more than 60% have initiated the vaccine, meaning they've received the first dose.
More than 50% of eligible Nevadans are fully vaccinated against #COVID19 - & more than 60% have initiated vaccination. This is incredible news. Getting vaccinated protects you, your family & our communities.Let's keep it up! Visit https://t.co/ufUgXTpoJa to find a clinic.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 20, 2021
To find a vaccination site near you, visit: covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution/
