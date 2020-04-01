LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a release Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a "stay at home" directive, an order that moves the statewide social distancing initiative forward in an official capacity.
The directive also extends closures through the end of April, his office said.
On Tuesday, Sisolak issued a statewide travel advisory urging Nevadans to self-quarantine for at least 14 days after returning from out of town. The advisory warned against nonessential travel, with a recommendation of avoiding public spaces in the name of social distancing.
"Today’s ‘Stay at Home’ directive strengthens the imperative that Nevadans must not leave their homes for nonessential activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Sisolak said in a release. "This directive builds on previous directives around school closures, social distancing, closure of non-essential businesses, and bans on public gatherings of 10 or more people by requiring you stay at home unless leaving is absolutely necessary."
The closure extension affects all nonessential businesses, gaming facilities and schools beginning at midnight and runs through April 30.
COVID-19 TIMELINE IN NEVADA
MARCH 12 - Sisolak declares state of emergency
MARCH 15 - All Nevada schools to close
MARCH 16 - SNHD reports 1st COVID-19 death in Clark County
MARCH 17 - Sisolak orders closure of casinos, nonessential businesses
MARCH 20 - Sisolak asks Trump for hospitality industry relief
MARCH 24 - Gatherings of 10+ banned
MARCH 30 - Nevada passes 1,000 COVID-19 cases
MARCH 31 - SNHD approves emergency COVID-19 treatment facility ; Travel advisory issued
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.