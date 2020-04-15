LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday issued an emergency directive to support the class of 2020 graduating on-time. The directive aims to get diplomas in the hands of students so they are prepared to enter college.
As outlined in a release from the Nevada Department of Education, the directive builds on a previous directive that waives requirements for end-of-year state assessments and exams. The new directive temporarily waives or suspends laws that would hinder students' ability to graduate on-time.
"Directive 014 supports the authority of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jhone Ebert, to temporarily waive or suspend laws or regulations that would place an undue burden on students’ ability to graduate from high school on-time," the release stated.
The intention of these amendments is to ensure high school class credit hours necessary for matriculation. They are to be considered by the State Board of Education in a meeting April 30.
“I want to thank our district and school leaders, teachers, staff, and families for all of the work they are doing to continue educational opportunities for students during school building closures,” Sisolak said. "At a time when our communities are facing great uncertainty, I am proud of our school personnel for reaching out to students to offer not only distance education, but also the social and emotional support that they need."
Sisolak also directed the partnership between Superintendent Ebert, Regional Professional Development Programs and the Department of Education to provide further resources and guidance to educators during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Due to COVID-19, the graduating class of 2020 will have to shift many of the celebrations and milestones that they have been looking forward to throughout their high school career,” Ebert said. "One thing they will not have to sacrifice is their chance to demonstrate readiness for college and careers by earning their high school diploma. I want to thank the district leaders who collaborated with the Department of Education to create graduation guidance, recognize our educators and school staff for their ongoing dedication, and express my gratitude for Governor Sisolak’s continued leadership on behalf of our students and families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.