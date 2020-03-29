LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was joined Sunday afternoon with Attorney General Aaron Ford and State Treasurer Zach Conine to talk about housing stability amid the virus pandemic.
Via an emergency directive, Sisolak announced a statewide eviction moratorium.
"This does not constitute free rent or mortgage," Sisolak said. It doesn't end contractual obligations between landlords, property managers and lenders, he said. Tenants and landlords are asked to work together to figure out a payment plan within 30 days.
"This is not the time to put people on the streets," Sisolak said. He warned landlords that they can not lock out residents.
The press conference was held at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in downtown Las Vegas. Sisolak also held a moment of silence for Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was fatally shot Friday morning.
