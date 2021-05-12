LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Silverton Casino Hotel has received approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to operate its casino at full capacity, effective immediately.
The capacity change includes the removal of social distancing restrictions and plexiglass dividers from gaming tables and slot machines, as well as full capacity at bars on the casino floor.
“Our team answered the call to do their part to help return not only Silverton, but the city of Las Vegas, to a sense of normalcy, and for that, I am most grateful and proud,” said Silverton Casino Hotel President Robert Kunkle.
The Silverton said it provided on-property vaccination clinics at no-cost to employees and their families for the last several weeks.
Employees and guests will be asked to continue to following health and safety guidelines, including mask mandates and appropriate social distancing policies, outside the gaming floor.
