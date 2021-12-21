LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wednesday's Silver Knights game against the Reign has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
A make-up date has yet to be determined, the league announced.
UPDATE: Due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Ontario Reign, the game between HSK and Reign on Wed., Dec. 22 at Henderson has been postponed. A make-up date is TBD.All Ticket Holders will receive an e-mail from the Silver Knights regarding this game. https://t.co/Q7kr0yAmyY— Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) December 21, 2021
The team said all ticket holders will receive an e-mail from the Silver Knights regarding this game.
