LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This week's Silver Knights game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol, the American Hockey League announced Monday.
According to the league, the postponement of Wednesday's game affects the San Diego Gulls.
SCHEDULE UPDATE: Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls, the game between the Silver Knights and Gulls scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 at San Diego has been postponed.More info: https://t.co/yS0YFIPjHN— Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) December 27, 2021
"The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL," according to a statement.
A make-up date for the game has not yet been set. Last week's game versus the Ontario Reign was also postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
