LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This week's Silver Knights game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol, the American Hockey League announced Monday.

According to the league, the postponement of Wednesday's game affects the San Diego Gulls.

"The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL," according to a statement.

A make-up date for the game has not yet been set. Last week's game versus the Ontario Reign was also postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

