LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Dave Kirvin of Kirvin & Doak confirmed Horn tested positive for coronavirus and is "responding well" to treatment.
"We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19 and is currently responding well to treatment," Kirvin said. "Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy."
Kirvin would not confirm when Horn tested positive for the virus or if he was hospitalized or recovering at home.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
