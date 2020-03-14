(Cirque du Soleil)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Shows along the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday announced they would be going dark in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at multiple properties

Cirque du Soleil announced on Saturday its shows in Las Vegas would be temporarily suspended starting Sunday, March 15. 

"From the very beginning of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Group took rigorous measures to protect its work teams and the public. Our priority has always been, and remains, the health and safety of our artists, our partners, our employees and our audiences," the statement said. 

The shows include Mystère (at Treasure Island), “O” (at Bellagio), Zumanity (at New York-New York), KÀ (at MGM Grand), The Beatles LOVE (at The Mirage), Michael Jackson ONE (at Mandalay Bay), and Blue Man Group (at Luxor Hotel & Casino).

Tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded automatically within 30 days, according to the media release. 

PENN & TELLER at Rio 

Penn Jillette on Twitter announced his shows would be going dark for an undermined amount of time.

"Out of concern and love for our audiences, & well, concern  and love for everyone — we will be canceling our shows starting tonight for the next few weeks," he wrote. "Hope to be back on stage soon when gathering is once again responsible. Let’s all take care of ourselves & each other. Love."

OPIUM at The Cosmopolitan 

At the Cosmopolitan, Spiegelworld's show Opium has been suspended until further notice, according to a spokesman for the show. 

MAYFAIR SUPPER CLUB at Bellagio

Staff of the Mayfair Supper Club, which had opened on New Year's Eve, announced across social media the show would be temporarily closing after the weekend. 

FOR A FULL LIST OF SHOWS THROUGH TICKETMASTER THAT HAVE BEEN CANCELED OR POSTPONED IN LAS VEGAS, CLICK HERE. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

