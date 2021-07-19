LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District urges Clark County Schools to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for mask usage, as some doctors across the valley and the country call for masks for all school children.
"The Southern Nevada Health District follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. We recommend that masks should be worn indoors by all individuals two years of age and older who are not fully vaccinated," Jennifer Sizemore, SNHD spokesperson said in statement. The announcement comes after Friday's recommendation by SNHD for masks to be worn in crowded indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
The American Academy of Pediatrics called for all school children to be masked, in light of the spread of the Delta variant.
"The Delta variant is a dangerous virus. Half the kids in K to 12 aren't even eligible for vaccines," Dr. Joe Greer, Dean of Medicine for Roseman University of Health Sciences said. He urges all eligible children to be vaccinated before the return to school in the fall.
Dr. Greer cites the case of seven children in Mississippi who were hospitalized last week as proof that the Delta variant can be more dangerous even to children. One of the most common side effects of long-term COVID-19 recovery is "brain fog," or cognitive dysfunction.
That's obviously not what we want to have in a child that's learning and developing," Dr. Greer said.
Rebecca Dirks-Garcia of the Nevada Parent Teachers Association urges all families to be flexible with changes as needed, to help all children attend school.
"Universally, most parents really want to see their kids in campus buildings this year for school. What do we need to do to accomplish that?" Dirks Garcia said.
Parents should prepare themselves and their kids for changes throughout the year.
"I also think it's important that we need to prepare our kids, reminding them they may need to continue to be flexible, things may continue to change," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.