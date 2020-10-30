LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases across the world, organizers of the SHOT Show convention announced on Friday that they have canceled the January 2021 event in Las Vegas.
"Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the world, NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, today makes the difficult announcement that the 2021 SHOT Show has been cancelled," NSSF President and CEO Joe Bartozzi said in a statement.
Bartozzi said that the group has been in constant communication with Nevada officials throughout the year in its planning for the 2021 show.
"While there has been a concerted effort to expand the allowable levels for large gatherings by the county and state, with positivity rates peaking during our key planning period we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 show."
Bartozzi said the group's 2022 show will be "undoubtedly the best in our industry’s history." The release said the show will be held Jan. 18-22, 2022.
To read the full announcement, visit: https://bit.ly/2HMhbEQ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.