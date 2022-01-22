LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Swab and wait: it's a process locals are becoming familiar with across the Las Vegas Valley as they seek to learn their COVID-19 status amid the Omicron surge.
Meanwhile, a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic got its debut Saturday in the west side of the valley. It's one of many partnerships with private testing labs popping up across the county.
"Literally it took me about two minutes," said Dina Lynn. "I've been sick since Monday, and I want to be able to leave the space of my home for a cup of coffee... I'm being a responsible human being and I don't want to be out, if I'm sick. I don't want to get everybody else sick."
Lynn said there were no lines on opening day of the Summerlin testing clinic she attended. It's in the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot near Alta Dr., deep in the valley's west side.
"I actually had a lot of difficulty finding a place. Then I saw a news story about this location, so I drove from deep Henderson here to Summerlin, because it said you didn't have to make an appointment. And honestly, it was the easiest thing I just did in my entire life," said Lynn.
For the next several weekends, this site will offer free tests on Saturdays and Sundays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. It's a partnership between the city of Las Vegas and Northshore Clinical Labs.
But not every patient across the valley is having as rosy of an experience, particularly with waiting for their test results.
The YMCA and private lab Haztech recently partnered to offer a no-cost-to-patient PCR test location, and said it would be two to three days for results. However, one Nevada man, who first tested for COVID-19 on January 7, said it took much longer.
"I got the results on the 13th," said Joe Mirenda, who has been dealing with illness symptoms. "Six days after I was initially tested. And to me that's too long."
Haztech told FOX5 that their results time increased during that early January window. Haztech senior adviser Lance Smith wrote, "Our December results took two to three days from seeing the patient to reporting their results... In January, especially from the fifth through the 11th, we saw that increase to four to six days. Sometimes longer even."
Mirenda said he worries that wait-times like these will pose health consequences for the community.
"We know some people are still dying of the Omicron, so six days delay of some treatment? That could be serious for some people," said Mirenda.
Smith said the results time has gone down again, however.
"We have started to see that come down to about two to three days in most cases," Smith said.
Miirenda's results were initially positive. He's been isolating, and says he's feeling a little better now, but got tested again -- to confirm it's out of his system -- at the same location four days ago.
He said he is still waiting for those results.
When it comes to the Southern Nevada Health District's mass testing sites, Clark County Fire Department's Deputy Chief and Emergency Manager Billy Samuels told FOX5 that they are now administering about one-third to one-half of the COVID tests they have on hand. He said he requested an extension for the temporary sites at the Fiesta Henderson and Texas Station.
