LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Returning to the workforce continues to be a challenge for many parents who have trouble finding childcare.
Across the Las Vegas Valley, parents face a predicament seen across the country: waiting lists for daycare and childcare facilities.
“[When] they got me in, it was huge, I wouldn’t have been able to go to work,” said Cassandra Stevens, a mom of three. “I do work outside the home. You still have a job to do."
Economists say that 1.6 million mothers have not returned to the workforce, and the lack of childcare is a contributing factor. Closures of some facilities during the pandemic, as well as a shortage of childcare workers, factors into the reasons for a lack of daycare spots.
The Center for the Study of Childcare Employment says that 108,000 jobs have not returned to the industry, with workplaces back to 90% capacity.
Eight out of 10 facilities experience some sort of staffing shortage, according to the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
Watch Me Grow in North Las Vegas has been open through the pandemic, but faces challenges getting back to normal capacity. It is still several dozen children short of typical enrollment.
The daycare is currently hiring and eager for experienced workers. Owner Alisa Park said it takes a special person to work in daycare that also is equipped with the right training and education.
"We haven't been able to hire people like we would like to hire. We have never been able to pay our caregivers as much as we would like to pay them. People also go where wages are higher," Park said.
She echoes a conundrum for so many independent childcare centers, trying to keep costs low for parents while also paying and retaining good staff. She has created some incentives for new employees.
Park's advice for parents: Start calling centers immediately when you know your start date for work, and take a tour of the facility.
To make sure your child is ready for daycare, take them along on a tour, establish a routine, and involve them in their preparation for a day away from home, by working together to pack their lunch or a backpack.
