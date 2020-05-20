LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have you missed shopping for clothes? Shoppers waited eagerly outside Las Vegas Valley Ross stores ahead of their reopening on Wednesday.
A FOX5 viewer shared an image of a line outside the Ross store on Ft. Apache and Tropicana before it opened at 10 a.m.
According to its website, Ross will reopen its 20 stores in the Las Vegas Valley Wednesday.
As part of the reopening, Ross announced that it will offer a special shopping hour for seniors age 55 and over and vulnerable people.
The website notes that each store will offer the special hour for 9 a.m. to 10 a.m on Tuesdays.
The stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
