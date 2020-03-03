NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak, Las Vegas Valley residents are stocking up on supplies at a local military surplus stores.
Larry Hahn, owner of Hahn's World of Surplus and Survival in North Las Vegas, said he's seen an increase in foot traffic at his store after the CDC warned of an impending COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.
"I’d say more of a double to triple than what we normally sell," Hahn said. "We’re seeing some new customers but mainly call customers with a 'just in case' kind of attitude."
Hahn sells a variety of survival gear, including masks and freeze-dried meals. Shopper David Guray said he stopped in specifically for MREs in case of a coronavirus outbreak.
"Now it seems like it’s spreading so fast we don’t know what’s gonna happen and it seems like the governments not really telling us everything," Guray said. "I figure it’s better to be prepared and have something at least for a week or a couple of weeks then not have anything at all."
Hahn said he's used to the panic coming every few years but feels it's worth stocking up on supplied just in case.
"Everybody should have some kind of a survival thing no matter what."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.