LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In an order signed by Clark County District Court Judge Linda Bell, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo will be allowed to release up to 290 Clark County Detention Center inmates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Lombardo, four CCDC inmates tested positive for COVID-19. Three of these inmates were released, he said in a news conference Friday.
"We are addressing inmates with a non-violent history," Lombardo said in a press conference Friday.
The reason for release relates to reducing bodies within the jail.
"The Sheriff needs to further reduce the population in the Detention Services facilities by up to 10% to ensure the health and safety of inmates and staff," the order reads. "Additionally, given the current health crisis, the Sheriff requires the flexibility to release inmates who are at higher risk for serious illness. The ability to reduce the jail population in these ways will assist the Sheriff in his responsibilities to the health and safety of the inmates."
Criteria for inmates who would be released includes:-Inmates who have served up to 75% of their sentence-Inmates who are medically vulnerable-Inmates currently being held on a technical violation if probation or serving a jail sentence for a technical violation of probation https://t.co/q5oh2rPwy7— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) April 17, 2020
WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE:
According to the order, the criteria for inmate release would include:
- Inmates currently being held on a technical violation of probation or serving a jail sentence for a technical violation of probation;
- Inmates serving jail sentences who are at high-risk for severe illness based on the factors recognized by the CDC, including being over the age of 65 or suffering from an identified underlying health condition; or,
- Inmates who have served at least 75% of their sentence under a statute to relieve overcrowding.
The criteria does not apply if an inmate is serving time for violent crime, DUI or prohibited substance violations.
Assistant Sheriff Christopher C. Jones said that while some inmates will be released under electronic monitoring, the majoring will not.
The released inmates will not be required to pay bail, Jones said. He also confirmed that the release is permanent.
"During this time, it is critical to prevent the spread of any illness among inmates housed in Detention Services Division facilities as well as among the employees of the Detention Services Division," the order said.
In addition, the remaining inmates will now be required to wear masks, according to Undersheriff Kevin McMahill.
The order will be in effect for 30 days.
PRESS CONFERENCE NOTES:
- hiring freeze implemented
- 86 employees in self-quarantine due to possible exposure / travel history
- travel restrictions
- 127 employees tested
(2) comments
Another slap in the face for all law abiding citizens.
Wonderful!/sarc; Jails are open but businesses are closed. Thanks Sisolak.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.