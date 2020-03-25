LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a joint press conference late Wednesday morning, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo and District Attorney Steve Wolfson reassured the public that local law enforcement remains in full force, despite closures brought about by COVID-19.
Lombardo said Gov. Sisolak's new 10 people or less directive will be enforced by police at grocery stores, but officers will use their discretion.
Both Wolfson and Lombardo underscored one point: serious crimes will take precedence. Those found committing such crimes will be cited, arrested and/or prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
"The criminal justice system is still operation and you should have faith in that system," Wolfson said. "If there are individuals that take advantage of the system, I'm going to be taking a look at those cases."
But with the wave of closures and local government directives comes a wave of anxiety. To those people, Lombardo stressed patience.
"I think the best thing I can give as far as public safety is: we're there," Lombardo said.
Lombardo also said LVMPD is providing additional security resources for businesses experiencing a surge in customers.
