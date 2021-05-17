LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several cases of the more infectious Indian COVID-19 variant, known to scientists as B.1.6.1.7., have been found across Nevada and Clark County.
The variant now accounts for 3% of cases across the United States.
Clark County confirmed one case last week of a woman in her 20s who did not travel, was not hospitalized and did not get the vaccine. The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has detected eight other cases in Washoe County, Churchill County and Carson City.
"We are doing a sampling. If you find one, that very likely indicates there are several other cases circulating," said Dr. Mark Pandori, head of the state lab.
Should Nevadans and Americans be concerned? According to Dr. Pandori, fortunately, no, due to the effectiveness of the vaccine.
"This variant is still affected by the vaccine. It may be less susceptible to what the vaccine does, but the vaccine is still an extremely powerful tool against this virus," Dr. Pandori said.
Health officials across Nevada and the globe are monitoring several other variants: the B.1.1.7. variant or the U.K. strain, the South African strain and P.1., or the Brazilian variant.
Dr. Pandori states that the newest strain in the U.S. does not pose any more risk than the others. The variant does however, like the B.1.1.7. strain, prove to be more formidable against monoclonal antibody treatments, used to help those hospitalized against COVID-19.
Other public health officials explain, as millions of Americans are currently vaccinated against a vaccine, the United States is far less susceptible to what is occurring in India, a country where the virus has spread rapidly, and few residents are vaccinated in comparison.
