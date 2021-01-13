LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Seniors age 70 and older and other essential workers can now book an appointment to receive the first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Appointments are now available on the Southern Nevada Health District website. Appointments range from now until the end of the month.
The Tier 1 population will be able to schedule appointments for the second vaccine dose starting Jan. 25, according to SNHD.
Depending on the location, some locations are offering appointments for commerce, education and other essential workers to sign up for the first dose.
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced that instead of prioritizing those who are age 75 and older to receive the vaccine next, the state will prioritize those how are age 70 and older. He also announced a "laned" approach versus using tiers, which allows essential workers and general population to be vaccinated at the same time depending on risk level.
