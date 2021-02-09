Everyday activities are more dangerous now that new Covid-19 variants are circulating, expert says

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site is coming to the Las Vegas area this week.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department and Clark County will co-host a two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic at MLK Jr. Senior Center, 2420 N. MLK Boulevard. The fire department will help administer the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for eligible seniors on Wednesday, Feb. 10 and Thursday, Feb. 11. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You must be a Southern Nevada resident age 70 or older to qualify.

"We are proud to be providing our senior members the hope we have all been striving for," senior center director Byron Goynes said.

TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT

Appointments for the pop-up vaccine clinic can be made two ways:

  • Call 702-342-8417, or
  • Visit eobcapsnv.org to make an appointment online.

