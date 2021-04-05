LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County senior centers on Tuesday will be "the first in the Las Vegas Valley to reopen."
Commissioner Michael Naft will hold a ceremony Tuesday morning to welcome community members back to several county senior centers including West Flamingo and Cora Coleman centers.
More than 3 out of 4 seniors at least age 70 have been vaccinated across Clark County, as have 54 percent of those 60-69 year old, according to March 31 data from the Southern Nevada Health District. Those figures are expected to grow, officials said.
“It is important to provide a safe space for our seniors to socialize and recreate,” Naft said. “Seniors have been getting vaccinated and more are doing so every day. Opening the senior centers is a wonderful milestone as we safely return to normal.”
Capacity at the centers is limited by state mandate to 50 percent, and registration is required for the centers’ activities.
Seniors may register by phone or by walk-in. The West Flamingo Senior Center may be reached at (702) 455-7742. Cora Coleman may be reached at (702) 455-7617.
The West Flamingo Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It includes a multipurpose room for pickleball and other activities, dance room, game room with ping pong and pool tables, craft room, lending library, card room, meeting room, exercise room and horseshow pits.
Cora Coleman is open Monday through Friday, 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes a multipurpose room, fitness room for cardio and strength training, dance room, game room, meeting rooms, swimming pool and lending library for books and DVDs. Games are loaned out for use in the park and bocce ball, cornhole and pickleball are played. The indoor pool will be open Wednesday, April 7 and will have lap swim available Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cora Coleman pool reservations can be made online or at the pool front desk. All reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis.
