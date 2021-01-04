LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A growing chorus of seniors and advocates are calling for seniors age 65 to 74 to be placed next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook abides by new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, calling for seniors 75 and up to be given the vaccine after first responders.
Different states have amended their guidelines: Florida, Georgia and Texas are giving the vaccine to seniors 65 and older in their next rollout. Colorado is prioritizing seniors 70 and older.
Nevada has 300,000 seniors 65 and older, according to Jeff Klein, the head of Nevada Senior Services, who also serves as commissioner on Nevada Commission on Aging.
Seniors 65 and older have been asked by state officials to isolate, avoid public spaces and utilize delivery services, while waiting for their turn to get the vaccine.
“I think asking seniors to do that is putting a burden on the portion of the population that is most vulnerable and most at risk,” Klein said, noting that many seniors cannot afford delivery services, may not have access to technology, or must go in public to get necessities not available for delivery.
Other seniors live in “food deserts” where those services are not available.
We asked the state for comment on the matter. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services released this statement:
Vaccine continues to roll out in Nevada communities statewide and the Nevada State Immunization Program is working with counties to order against the federally allocated cap of doses. The Program is also working to finalize the update to the third version of the State’s vaccine Playbook which will include Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations.
Klein said if action is not taken soon, he has lobbied state lawmakers and will encourage lawmakers to take action when their session resumes in February.
