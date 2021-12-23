LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Despite several major companies announced they will not attend the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in person, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) said she will attend the world's biggest tech conference and lead a panel discussion on Jan. 7.
The bipartisan panel will include Senate Commerce Committee Sen. Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).
"The Consumer Electronics Show brings tech leaders and businesses from all over the country together for one of the world's biggest conferences - right here in Nevada," said Senator Rosen. "As a former computer programmer, I know the critical role that technology can have for improving our lives. As a Senator, it's been a priority of mine to create more education and career opportunities for individuals interested in STEM fields, and to support research and advancements in the tech industry that will strengthen Nevada's economy."
CES is scheduled for Jan. 5-8. It is an annual trade show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center that hosts presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry.
