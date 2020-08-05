LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association, announced Wednesday that its 2020 show set for November in Las Vegas was canceled.
Officials said the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the concern that event facilities and services woouldn't be available. The show was originally set for Nov. 3-6, according to the show's website.
"While both event organizers and industry members have been working tirelessly to deliver an outstanding SEMA Show in November, mounting uncertainty has rendered continuing with the event inadvisable," organizers said in a statement. "SEMA expects the decision will bring much needed clarity to an uncertain picture and will help exhibitors, attendees and partners plan accordingly."
"The SEMA Show is committed to furthering businesses in the automotive specialty equipment market, and to providing manufacturers and buyers with the best opportunity to connect, promote new products and discover new trends," SEMA president and CEO Chris Kersting said in a statement. "We appreciate the spirit, hard work and innovation our industry puts into the SEMA Show each year. While we are disappointed circumstances prevent us from hosting the Show in November, we look forward to getting everyone together in 2021 for another outstanding event."
Organizers said full refunds for exhibitor deposits and attendee registration fees would be issued.
The announcement comes on the heels of CES and AVN both cancelling conventions for 2021 in Las Vegas.
Thanks, Likasak.
Your evil plan is going along. You want to govern a state of ghost towns.
He already does, Nevada has over 600 ghost towns. Esmeralda county alone has only 1/30 the population it had 100 years ago.
