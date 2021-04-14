LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As June 1 approaches and self-service buffets are allowed to reopen, buffet owners are making preparations in anticipation.
At Delhi Indian Cuisine, owner Krishna Khatiwada is planning to add menu options after removing several to cut down on waste.
“Some more veggie options, curry options and more non veggie options,” said Khatiwada.
He will also remove the partition that customers are asked to stand behind when at the buffet and reconfigure his floor plan when he can return to 100 percent capacity.
In an effort to get people in the door, Khatiwada will offer a 10% discount to all locals with a valid identification, starting June 1 and lasting for a week.
Currently, customers are asked to stand behind a partition and instruct employees on what they want.
Customers said while the current employee-served buffet works just fine, it’s not ideal.
“The difference is that you get to select the portion and you’re not directing someone to give you how much food you want to put on your plate,” said Delhi Indian Cuisine customer Maria Siciarz.
Khatiwada said going back to a self-service buffet will be a game changer for his customers and his business.
“It should be helpful. We are eagerly waiting for that day to come,” said Khatiwada.
