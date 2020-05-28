LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lip Smacking Foodie Tours offers a self-guided option locals and visitors to check out restaurants on the Strip or downtown.
A self-guided "Finger Licking Foodie Tour" has begun in the Arts District, providing a more isolated, personalized experience. Guests get a link to a map and virtual tour guide with commentary on the stops along the way.
The tours are a creative way to bring customers into restaurants as they reopen and begin to recover from the statewide shutdown. Each tour has several stops, allowing customers to taste from a few restaurants for a flat fee.
"These days, restaurant capacity is limited so reservations can be challenging. We help bridge that. We provide our guests with VIP reservations at each restaurant where they don’t have to make a reservation on their own, they don’t have to wait until their table is ready for them upon arrival and shortly after they get seated, signature dishes are served fresh after arriving," The Lip Smacking Foodie Tour founder Donald Contursi said.
