LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heathcare workers will be protesting at three valley hospitals through the week, according to SEIU Local 1107.
The protests will be at HCA-affiliated hospitals to "protest unsafe working conditions and demand OSHA be diligent in its responsibility to investigate healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic."
Jody Domineck, RN and SEIU Local 1107 Executive Board member, said in an emailed statement frontline workers across the country are scared of bringing COVID-19 home to their families.
“We see the ‘Heroes Work here’ signs at hospitals across Las Vegas. Yet, we are not safe and hospitals must ensure that CDC guidelines are the floor, not the ceiling. This crisis is not going away, and now, more than ever, we demand OSHA step up and do its job to protect all workers," he said.
The protests will take place this week: Wednesday, April 29 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. outside of Southern Hills Hospital; Thursday, April 30 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. outside of MountainView Hospital; and Friday, May 1 from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. outside of Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.
