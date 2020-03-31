UPDATE (March 31): A spokesperson for Resorts World confirmed a second worker at the hotel-casino construction site tested positive for COVID-19.
The company said it was notified on March 30. The worker was last on site on March 23, according to Resorts World. The person's eight crew members were directed to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days.
Resorts World scaled down construction by one-third after the first case was confirmed, according to the statement.
... specifically reducing tower construction to assist in social distancing compliance. Further reductions have since been implemented in all areas of remaining tower construction to further limit proximity between workers.
Construction would continue under the CDC guidelines and OSHA safety standards, according to the statement.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World Las Vegas has confirmed that a worker on the project tested positive for coronavirus.
"On March 23, Resorts World Las Vegas was notified that one of its subcontractor's workers tested positive for COVID-19," Resorts World said in a statement provided to FOX5 Tuesday morning.
According to site records, the worker was last on site of the Resorts World project on Tuesday, March 17, the statement said.
Resorts World says that the worker's crew was immediately notified and instructed to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days.
In addition, the area in which the worker had been assigned, along with the surrounding vicinity, has been shut down and is being sanitized, Resorts World added. The respective areas will remain closed until April 1, officials said.
According to the statement, Resorts World Las Vegas and W.A. Richardson Builders have implemented the following preventative policies and procedures to minimize the risk of coronavirus:
- Implementation of social distancing, including in manlifts and elevators, and good hygiene practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD);
- Reinforcement of wellness, sanitation and social distancing guides at scaled-down daily toolbox meetings;
- Required daily temperature checks/monitoring for all workers;
- Installation of additional handwashing stations throughout the job site;
- Increased sanitation of portable restrooms;
- Implementation of teleconferencing in lieu of all nonessential meetings;
- Reduction in crew size to assist in social distancing compliance;
- Reinforcement of companies’ policies to encourage any employee who feels sick to stay home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.