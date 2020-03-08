Testing for coronavirus is expanded to patients who have a doctor's order, CDC says

Federal health officials are expanding testing for the fast-moving outbreak so that any American with a doctor's order can be tested with no restrictions.

 Getty Images

WASHOE COUNTY (FOX5) -- The Washoe County Health District announced a second presumptive positive coronavirus case Sunday.

A male in his 30s tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, WCHD said. The man is isolated at home and only presented symptoms after his only known travel to Santa Clara, California.

WCHD said the case will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

"Given the increase in cases across the nation and the world, and the increased local testing we’re conducting, it isn’t surprising to see an additional presumptive positive case," WCHD District Health Officer Kevin Dick said in a statement. "Washoe County residents should remain vigilant against this disease."

WCHD said they are identifying any close contacts with the man and conducting community surveillance to determine possible spread.

WCHD said they'll have a briefing on the case Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.