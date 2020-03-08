WASHOE COUNTY (FOX5) -- The Washoe County Health District announced a second presumptive positive coronavirus case Sunday.
A male in his 30s tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, WCHD said. The man is isolated at home and only presented symptoms after his only known travel to Santa Clara, California.
WCHD said the case will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
"Given the increase in cases across the nation and the world, and the increased local testing we’re conducting, it isn’t surprising to see an additional presumptive positive case," WCHD District Health Officer Kevin Dick said in a statement. "Washoe County residents should remain vigilant against this disease."
WCHD said they are identifying any close contacts with the man and conducting community surveillance to determine possible spread.
WCHD said they'll have a briefing on the case Sunday afternoon.
