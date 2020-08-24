LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person who was on campus at Bishop Gorman High School recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The information was released in an emailed letter from President John Kilduff and Principal Kevin Kiefer on Monday.
"Based on the circumstances of the event, there is no evidence that the positive case originated at Bishop Gorman, and there is no known correlation to the positive case reported last week," the letter said.
The news comes after one person at the high school tested positive on Friday after it had started in-person instruction on August 17.
The school said it has been in contact with the Southern Nevada Health District and notified families of "affected" students who were on campus on Friday, August 21, as well as faculty and staff. It also said it has begun disinfecting surfaces in the school.
The school said that the health district recommended that only affected students transition to distance learning for 14 days starting on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.