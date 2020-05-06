UPDATE (May 6): The city of North Las Vegas has announced that an additional drive-thru COVID-19 test site will open at a second Walmart on Friday.
According to a news release, the second COVID-19 test site will open in the parking to of the Walmart at 3950 W. Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas. This location will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
Officials announced that North Las Vegas' first Walmart drive-thru test site, locates at 1807 West Craig Road, will now be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.
The testing sites require an appointment through Quest Diagnostics' MyQuestTM online portal, myquestcovidtest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals who meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.
Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their vehicles for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test.
The test sites are not open to walk-ups.
The test sites use a self-administered nasal swab that allows those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while remaining in their vehicles. Patients are observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
Anyone with questions is asked to call Quest's COVID-19 line at (866) 448-7719.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas city council members announced the first Walmart COVID-19 test site in Nevada opening Monday, May 4.
"At a time when COVID-19 testing is critical to the pandemic response, I'm pleased that Quest Diagnostics and Walmart have chosen to offer this drive-thru testing site at the Walmart parking lot at 1807 West Craig Road in North Las Vegas," said North Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Scott Black in a city newsletter.
The drive-thru will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. by appointment only to anyone who may have symptoms of the virus. Those to be tested must arrive 10 minutes before their appointment times.
Black said individuals must first qualify for COVID-19 screening based on these CDC guidelines and schedule an appointment at: www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com. There is no out of pocket cost, he said.
No walk-ups will be seen. The testing site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials, Black said.
"The site is also available to all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms," Black said. "We are all grateful to these heroic workers who are on the frontlines of this pandemic and may be exposed to COVID-19 as they keep our communities healthy and safe."
Test results will be available through the secure MyQuest online portal or app, he said, or individuals may get a call from their telehealth partner PWN. The average turnaround for results is 2-3 days from collection, he said.
What to bring/things to note:
- You will receive an appointment confirmation that you will need to have on hand when you arrive onsite
- In addition, please make sure to bring your insurance card and valid photo ID for proof of identity
Black said those being tested will need to stay in their cars "for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and sample self-collection."
Those being tested will perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a healthcare provider observing them, Black said. Directions will be provided on the confirmation email after scheduling.
"If your symptoms do not improve or you develop new or worsening symptoms, seek medical attention right away. Do not wait to receive your results," Black said.
Testing is not available inside any Walmart store or Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Center.
