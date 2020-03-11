(AP) -- The Seattle Public School system will close due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Washington state, which prompted the governor to ban all events and gatherings of more than 250 people in Seattle's metro area.
The closure announced by Seattle Public Schools in a statement affects about 53,000 students and came after Gov. Jay Inslee made his announcement about events and gatherings.
The school system's statement issued Wednesday did not say how long the closure would last, saying only that all instruction and activity is canceled until further notice.
The Seattle district's closure came after a suburban district north of Seattle with 22,000 students closed schools and started using online lessons.
