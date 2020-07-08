LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As state lawmakers discuss budget cuts ahead of the school year, teachers are starting wonder about programs they say are essential for quality in education.
"At some point cuts have to come forward. There is no way around it," said ninth grade english teacher Karlana Kulseth.
During the special legislative session in Carson City, state lawmakers discussed cutting the teachers supplies program from the budget.
Kulseth says for people like her who are starting a brand new classroom that is going to be very difficult.
"Anyone that is starting with their bare classrooms, they are going to need new stuff and that's not going to happen if we don't get that money," said Kulseth.
In the past, funds for supplies would depend on the school and how many teachers were working there. This year, teachers could foot the entire bill themselves.
"When I did it seven years ago. I did it very cheaply. I did it for about three hundred dollars," said Kulseth.
Supplies typically include items for the white board, posters, pens, pencils, paper and sticky notes to name a few.
Money allocated for supplies is also used for other things like subscriptions to online teacher resources.
"We buy those different subscriptions to kind of help us out in supplementing things for our students. This year we're going to have to supplement more," said Kulseth.
Adding to teacher worries about supplies is the lack of back-to-school sales normally advertised on television.
"I mean if you think about it, even places like Walmart and Target, who usually have the big back-to-school sales, the big commercials, I have not seen one of them yet," said Kulseth.
