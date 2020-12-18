LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Santa Claus made a surprise stop at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center Wednesday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Ahead of his busy holiday travels, Santa decided to gear up and get vaccinated before delivering gifts to the children and families across the globe.
“Even though the vaccine is for our frontline healthcare workers, when Santa dropped in for his COVID-19 Vaccine we knew we had to make it happen," Director of Marketing for Southern Hills Hospital Cyndi Lundeberg said. "We are dedicated to the care and improvement of human life and you know who else lives by that motto? Santa!”
Santa Claus received his vaccine and is doing well without any noted side effects.
