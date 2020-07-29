LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a letter Wednesday, Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson said they will extend benefits to Venetian employees through at least October 31.
“This pandemic has not only changed how our business operates; it has changed almost everything about our daily lives,” he wrote. “What has not changed is our commitment to you.”
There are about 10,000 employees with Sands, including at The Venetian, Palazzo, Venezia towers and corporate offices. The employees were paid full salaries and benefits while the properties were state-mandated to shutter.
“To date, to my knowledge, we are the only company in our industry and likely one of few in the broader hospitality industry who has not furloughed or laid off employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
Adelson can bankroll all he wants but Las Vegas is going to be empty pretty much but the employees should take advantage of that. Airlines will be cancelling flights in August and September through 2022. Many passengers will more than likely get stuck if they fly here so they better have a ton of cash. The writing is on the wall.
