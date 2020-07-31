LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A veteran Las Vegas bar in Chinatown, previously ordered to close due to the pandemic, has reopened as a restaurant.
The Sand Dollar Lounge reopened on Wednesday night with the temporary name Revelré at the Sand Dollar Lounge. Revelré is a seated, table-service version of the lounge under current COVID-19 guidance from the state.
Revelré features an extended food menu, as well as cocktails and wine by the glass. The new concept is open Wednesday through Sunday, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The nightlife hotspot, known previously for live music, will soon feature light acoustic music on weekends, owners told FOX5.
“We wanted to have a creative response to the current conditions, rather than just reopen with a limited version of what we already do,” said co-owner Anthony Jamison in a written statement.
The bar, originally opened in 1976, celebrates five years of reopening this month.
