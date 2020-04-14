Sam's Club

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sam's Club announced Tuesday that it will offer a special shopping hour for first responders and healthcare workers to shop at its stores even if they don't have a membership.

Starting Sunday, April 19, Sam's Club will launch "Hero Hours," the retailer announced. As part of "Hero Hours," first responders and healthcare workers will have priority to shop the store from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Sam's Club announced in a tweet.

The Hero Hours will take place each Sunday.

Sam's Club said that no membership will be required for first responders and healthcare workers to shop during its Sunday "Hero Hour."

