LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sam's Club announced Tuesday that it will offer a special shopping hour for first responders and healthcare workers to shop at its stores even if they don't have a membership.
Starting Sunday, April 19, Sam's Club will launch "Hero Hours," the retailer announced. As part of "Hero Hours," first responders and healthcare workers will have priority to shop the store from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Sam's Club announced in a tweet.
We’re proud to help the first responders and healthcare workers who help all of us. Every Sunday from 8-10 a.m. we’ll offer special hero hours nationally to help your community’s heroes do what they do best – keep you safe. pic.twitter.com/lhTB76PbzY— Sam's Club (@SamsClub) April 14, 2020
The Hero Hours will take place each Sunday.
Sam's Club said that no membership will be required for first responders and healthcare workers to shop during its Sunday "Hero Hour."
You're correct, Angela! A Membership is not required for first responders and health care workers to shop from 8 AM to 10 AM on Sunday mornings, starting 4/19.— Sam's Club (@SamsClub) April 14, 2020
