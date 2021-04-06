LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Salvation Army joined forces with Nevada Health Centers to distribute doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the homeless population.
Experts have encouraged agencies to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on transients and other people who may not be as easy to contact for a second appointment, which are required for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
On Tuesday, The Salvation Army welcomed members of the homeless community, as well as staff and other volunteers who wished to get vaccinated.
Transients who got their shot did not leave empty-handed, either. Some of them also received hand sanitizers, bus passes, snacks and even some dog food, for those who own one.
"The other thing is we also collaborated with Nevada Homeless Alliance and we bring services like HIV testing, [COVID-19] testing and some other services inside with the insurances" said Juan Salinas, Director of Social Services at the Salvation Army.
They asked people to pre-register with Nevada Health Centers, but not everyone did. "They pre-schedule their appointments but some did not show up, but there were others who just walked in and say 'well, I didn't register' so we were able to get them in right away."
At the time we talked to them, they told us they had vaccinated close to 50 people.
They plan on having similar vaccination events in the future.
