LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In celebration of its reopening on Thursday, the Sahara Las Vegas announced Tuesday that it is doing away with resort fees for a limited time.
According to a news release, the Sahara says it will waive all fees for room reservations between June 2-30. The "For the Love of Vegas" promotion is valid for reserved stays beginning June 4, 2020 through May 31, 2020.
Parking at the resort will also remain free, the release said.
"Las Vegas is America's playground," said Paul Hobson, Sahara Las Vegas senior vice president and general manager. "We know how much everyone missed traveling and we've missed entertaining guests at our resort. Removing the resort fee for our first promotion is our way of welcoming guests back to the city and thanking them for their patronage."
